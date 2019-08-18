86,497 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Bought by Rudd International Inc.

Rudd International Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,000. National Retail Properties accounts for 2.6% of Rudd International Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 369.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,164,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,882,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,038,000 after acquiring an additional 581,343 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2,703.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 579,632 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 110.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,056,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 554,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $82,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,396.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $65,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,980. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.16. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

