$822.39 Million in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce sales of $822.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $812.66 million and the highest is $826.00 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $785.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.87 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.65.

DPZ traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.95. 652,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $231.28 and a 52 week high of $305.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.