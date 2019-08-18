6,026 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Rudd International Inc.

Rudd International Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.53. 2,605,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $164.25 and a 12-month high of $219.77. The company has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,290,515.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,324 shares of company stock worth $20,603,284. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.