3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Position Increased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $36,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in 3M by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in 3M by 35.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.36. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $155.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

