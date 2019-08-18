$3.49 EPS Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the highest is $3.63. Lear reported earnings of $4.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $14.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.70 to $15.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $17.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lear from $172.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

LEA stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.97. 517,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.26. Lear has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $176.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lear by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 3,467.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Lear by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Lear by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 35,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $40,885,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

