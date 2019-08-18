299 Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in VF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in VF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSE VFC traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,472. VF Corp has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.39.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

