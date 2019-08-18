$215.93 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will report sales of $215.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.70 million and the lowest is $215.16 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $196.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $856.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $855.68 million to $857.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $894.72 million, with estimates ranging from $891.30 million to $898.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). Duke Realty had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

NYSE:DRE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. 1,681,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $33.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $254,553.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 48.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

