$2.73 EPS Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will announce $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $3.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $12.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.72 to $13.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $72,297,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,359,000 after buying an additional 172,284 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 981,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,344,000 after buying an additional 154,443 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,491.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,453,000 after buying an additional 149,563 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 105.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,224,000 after buying an additional 142,801 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.35 and its 200 day moving average is $146.33. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.79 and a 1-year high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.