$173.84 Million in Sales Expected for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post sales of $173.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $465.57 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S reported sales of $119.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full-year sales of $658.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.56 million to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $525.69 million, with estimates ranging from $131.04 million to $779.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GALAPAGOS NV/S.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $140.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.45.

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.18. The company had a trading volume of 212,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -260.88 and a beta of 1.57. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

