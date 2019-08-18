$138.75 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to announce $138.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.60 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $135.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $564.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.70 million to $570.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $582.21 million, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $599.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $143.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Helios Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $151,993.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $852,243 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIO stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

