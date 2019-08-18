1,297 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Rudd International Inc.

Rudd International Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,149 shares of company stock worth $3,189,497. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.03. 1,729,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,565. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.87. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

