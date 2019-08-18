$1.60 EPS Expected for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.60. ASML posted earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. ABN Amro started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

ASML stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.85. 574,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,384. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.68. ASML has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $234.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $520,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ASML by 16.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ASML by 36.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

