$1.54 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.50 to $64.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

In other news, CEO C Keith Cargill bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.83 per share, with a total value of $176,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,429.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $240,966.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,948,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,604,000 after purchasing an additional 892,326 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 627,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,524,000 after acquiring an additional 354,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,746,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,251,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,328,000 after acquiring an additional 215,197 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBI traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.45. 445,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $94.95.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

