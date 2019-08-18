$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. Diplomat Pharmacy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPLO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays set a $7.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE:DPLO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 755,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $385.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. Diplomat Pharmacy has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $21.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPLO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

