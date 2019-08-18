$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $906.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $164.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Shares of EW traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.34. 1,076,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,040. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $220.48. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $4,210,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,647,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,951 shares of company stock worth $27,076,240. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

