$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $985.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. BRP reported sales of $925.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. BRP had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 80.77%. The company had revenue of $999.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOOO. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.06 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 944.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. BRP has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

