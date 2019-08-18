0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $380,081.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $380,081.00 and $47,896.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,046,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

