$0.84 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $4.66 on Friday, reaching $107.79. 277,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,515. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $115.29.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,704,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

