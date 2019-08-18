-$0.74 EPS Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.73). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($3.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 139,072 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 843,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 578,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 238.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 115,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -1.56. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.