-$0.74 EPS Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.73). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($3.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 139,072 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 843,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 578,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 238.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 115,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -1.56. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

