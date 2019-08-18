$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.64. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.20.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.80. 124,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,168. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 198,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 133,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

