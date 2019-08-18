$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.69. eBay posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. eBay presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.52.

EBAY traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $40.02. 4,102,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,780. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,957. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,342 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,130,231 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $84,144,000 after purchasing an additional 84,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

