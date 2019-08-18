$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.57. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,579,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,159,000 after purchasing an additional 289,340 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,190,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,521,000 after buying an additional 274,111 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $57.18. 1,756,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,370. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

