$0.42 EPS Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.38. Badger Meter reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Badger Meter stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. 176,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $487,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,986.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Horst Gras sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $108,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,256.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 238,928 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 116,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,456,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.