-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Orthopediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orthopediatrics.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 123,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. 88,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $463.73 million, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 0.12. Orthopediatrics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthopediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.