$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gannett’s earnings. Gannett posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gannett will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gannett.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.92 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

GCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gannett by 1,021.4% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,056,000 after buying an additional 7,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,333,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gannett by 89.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,424,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after buying an additional 673,314 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Gannett by 50.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,934,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after buying an additional 650,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gannett by 97.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 453,474 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GCI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. Gannett has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gannett’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gannett (GCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.