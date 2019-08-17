Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.54. 2,426,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. Zuora has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 31.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $168,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $489,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 312.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,839,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after buying an additional 4,424,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at $73,320,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at $37,086,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 84.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,355,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

