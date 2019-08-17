ZPER Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $765.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, BitForex and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00064390 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00347548 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000106 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007004 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000089 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,701,316 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Liquid, HitBTC and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.