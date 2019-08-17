Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $49.39 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Zillow Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,434,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,819,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,228,000 after buying an additional 881,815 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,389,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after buying an additional 308,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,753,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 28,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

