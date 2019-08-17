Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is $0.00. Zillow Group posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.11 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Shares of ZG traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 831,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,691. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.04 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zillow Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 257,682 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,434,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,464,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

