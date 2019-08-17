Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0019 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Novaexchange and YoBit. Zetacoin has a market cap of $321,163.00 and $15,316.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,097.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.78 or 0.03009274 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00744686 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,130,495 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.