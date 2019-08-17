Zen Protocol Trading 9.3% Lower This Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $1,379.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00267918 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.01314587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023011 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094878 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,435,700 coins and its circulating supply is 21,140,700 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

