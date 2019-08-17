ZelCash One Day Trading Volume Tops $721,628.00 (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $721,628.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00906312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028497 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00247135 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002252 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002390 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 73,264,100 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

