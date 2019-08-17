Zap (ZAP) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Zap has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a total market cap of $801,805.00 and approximately $27,435.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

