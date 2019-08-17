Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.94 ($45.28).

Zalando stock opened at €40.00 ($46.51) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.72.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

