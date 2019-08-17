Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Zai Lab makes up approximately 15.0% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. owned about 1.51% of Zai Lab worth $30,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,652,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 463,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,755 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 92,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,288,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,684,000 after acquiring an additional 885,888 shares in the last quarter. 39.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 357,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,331. Zai Lab Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.54 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann set a $47.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

