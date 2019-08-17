Zacks: Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 42 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

KINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kingstone Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

KINS traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $8.05. 32,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

