Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LONE. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Lonestar Resources US stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Lonestar Resources US has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,917,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 696,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 229,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 227,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

