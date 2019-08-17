Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZYNE. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,323,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after buying an additional 1,014,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after buying an additional 691,342 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 387,512 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 277,895 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

