Zacks: Brokerages Expect Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) will post $254.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.56 million and the highest is $256.01 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust posted sales of $278.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $998.16 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 190,404 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 188,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.99. 1,354,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

