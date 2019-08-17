Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.61. 283,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $160.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $629,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,655,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda A. Mason sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $573,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,556 shares of company stock worth $8,295,927. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,423,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

