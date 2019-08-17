Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Beyondspring’s earnings. Beyondspring posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyondspring will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beyondspring.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 21,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,095. Beyondspring has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $358.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter worth approximately $11,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter worth approximately $956,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

