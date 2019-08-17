Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million.

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 561.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 189.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 192,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,991. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.