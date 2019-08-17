Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Planet Fitness.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,729 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,188,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,087,000 after purchasing an additional 938,985 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,309,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,830,000 after purchasing an additional 668,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,592,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after purchasing an additional 554,127 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 550,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,793. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.