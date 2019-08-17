Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. Raymond James began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,729 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,188,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,087,000 after purchasing an additional 938,985 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,309,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,830,000 after purchasing an additional 668,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,592,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after purchasing an additional 554,127 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 550,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,793. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

