Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce $338.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.90 million. National Instruments posted sales of $346.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Instruments.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 342,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,248. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,896,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $881,885 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 261.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 219.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

