Zacks: Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

In other Wingstop news, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $116,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $1,060,821. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.69. 266,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $101.70. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.