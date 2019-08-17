Zacks: Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. Kornit Digital posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.54. 249,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,086. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75 and a beta of 1.05. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

