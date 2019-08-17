Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to Announce -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the highest is ($0.96). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($1.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,417,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,549,000 after buying an additional 88,310 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,775,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,803,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after buying an additional 485,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,707,000 after buying an additional 572,808 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 669,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

