Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.54 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $25.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.67 billion to $26.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.30 billion to $26.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after buying an additional 1,928,429 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,310,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

