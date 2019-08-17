Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Jagged Peak Energy posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jagged Peak Energy.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAG shares. TheStreet downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nomura started coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.23.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock worth $191,628. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,086,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,311,000 after purchasing an additional 502,834 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 319,865 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JAG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.52. 2,775,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,481. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.07. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

