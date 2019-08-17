Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Israel Chemicals posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. ValuEngine lowered Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 65.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,521,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,184,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after purchasing an additional 979,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 77.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 858,761 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals during the second quarter worth $3,502,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals during the first quarter worth $3,116,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 147,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Israel Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

